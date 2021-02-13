IU holds seminar on ‘Social Degradation and Terrorism’

Islamic University, Kushtia
A day-long PhD Seminar on ‘The Role of State in Preventing Social Degradation and Terrorism: Islamic Perspective’ was held at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia Saturday.

Al-Hadith and Islamic Studies department of the university arranged the programme at the seminar room of Theology and Islamic Studies faculty on the campus around 11:30am.

Al-Hadith and Islamic Studies department chairman professor Syed Maksudur Rahman presided over the seminar while Professor M Solaiman, dean of the Theology and Islamic Studies faculty, was present as the chief guest.

Professor M Jakir Hossain, professor AHM Nurul Islam of the same department addressed the seminar as the discussants while over 50 teachers of various departments participated.

PhD fellow M Shoriful Islam presented his research article at the seminar supervised by the Professor Dr Moinul Haque of the Al- Hadith department.

While addressing the seminar, the fellow noticed various way to protect the society from degradation and others terrorism according to Quran and Hadith.

