IU theology faculty extends admission deadline

Advertisement
IU information, publication and public relations office director M Ataul Haque told UNB that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the university’s central admission test committee, chaired by vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam, on Monday.
According to the decision, those seeking admission to these courses can register till 20 October. Detailed information regarding the D’ unit online application process is available on www.iu.ac.bd, IU’s acting registrar M Ataur Rahman said.
Advertisement