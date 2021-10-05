IU to reopen residential halls on 9 Oct

The decision to reopen the residential halls was taken at IU’s 263rd syndicate meeting held at vice chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam’s official residence Monday. The meeting was chaired by the VC.
Students will have to produce proof of at least one dose of a Covid vaccine to access the residential facilities and attend the classes, Ataul said.
The central library of the university, however, reopened on Tuesday.
“All arrangements have been made to reopen the residential halls. But no student will be allowed to stay at the ‘common room’ as it could cause a surge in Covid infections, the vice-chancellor said.
Among others, IU pro-VC professor M Mahbubur Rahman, treasurer professor M Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya and acting registrar M Ataur Rahman were present at the meeting.
Last month, a group of students staged a protest on the campus, demanding the university reopen the residential halls to the students on 30 September.