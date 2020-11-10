IU won’t join unified admission test

The authorities of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia have decided not to take part in the uniform admission test system.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the IU admission test committee with vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair, IU Information, Publication and Public Relations Office said in a statement on Monday night.

Among others, IU pro-vc M Shahinoor Rahman, chairmen and deans of different departments were present at the meeting.

IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif said that the university authorities will conduct its entry test for the students as per its previous system.