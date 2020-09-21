Jagannath University students to get official e-mail address

Jagannath University authorities have decided to provide students of the university with the official institutional e-mail address. The vice chancellor of the university has issued instructions to the Networking and IT Department of the university in this regard.

Vice chancellor Mizanur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, said. “I have already provided the institutional email address to the teachers at the university. It has been decided to provide the institutional e-mail address to all the students too. Instructions have accordingly been given to the director of the Networking and IT department. Students will get this facility soon.”