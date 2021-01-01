Jagannath University waives late fee till January

According to a statement signed by the university's registrar Ohiduzzaman all the late fees for undergraduate (honours) and Masters students have been waived from March 2020 to December 2020 considering the coronavirus situation.

The notification urged all the concerned bodies to take necessary measures in this regard.

Earlier, in a notification on 8 October, the university authorities waived the late fee of the students from March to December 2020 considering the coronavirus situation.