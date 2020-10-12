Jagannath University will provide high speed internet data to students

The vice chancellor said a mobile operator has already sent a proposal which is being scrutinised by the university’s legal experts. The operator will provide a free SIM card to the students from any part of the country by checking their university identity cards so that they do not face any difficulty during the coronavirus period. They will be able to buy high speed data packages at nominal prices for a period of one month.



In addition, through the government mobile phone service provider Teletalk, university students are getting free online classes using the Zoom app under the Bangladesh Education and Research Network (BDREN), a high-powered information communication platform of the University Grants Commission (UGC). According to UGC, 42 public and 68 private universities are currently using the BDREN platform.