STS Group is going to introduce a premium school in Bangladesh, Glenrich International School, to address evolving educational needs and prepare learners for a competitive world, reports UNB.

A brand launching and logo unveiling event was held at a hotel in the capital Monday. Khondoker Monir Uddin, managing director of STS Group, Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group, and Ramesh Mudgal, principal of Glenrich International School, were present.