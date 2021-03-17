JnU gets modern medical centre

Jagannath University (JnU) on Wednesday inaugurated an expanded modern medical centre for its teachers, officials and students.

JnU’s vice-chancellor (VC) professor Mizanur Rahman inaugurated this newly constructed medical center on the ground floor of language martyred Rafiq’s building of the university.

The newly build medical centre is comprised of several units including emergency, pathology and the males and females wards, according to the authorities.

Deputy chief medical officer of the medical centre Mita Shabnam said students would get more physicians at the medical center once the university opens.