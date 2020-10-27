JnU student suspended for 'hurting religious sentiment'

Correspondent
Jagannath University
The authorities of Jagannath University (JnU) on Monday suspended a student for allegedly hurting religious sentiment on social media platform Facebook.

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident. The committee has been asked to submit a report within the next three weeks.

However, earlier on on 23 October, the student filed a general diary with Pallabi police station, mentioning that the accused's Facebook ID was hacked.

The decision was taken following the approval of the syndicate under the Jagannath University Act-2005 for hurting religious sentiment.

A show-cause notice was also served seeking an explanation why the accused's studentship should not be permanently cancelled.

University students said the student is the organiser of Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, Jagannath University wing.

