JnU students demand semester fee waiver

Jagannath University (JnU) students on Monday demanded waiver of semester fee amid the pandemic, reports UNB.

They submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor asking for an unconditional semester fee waiver as students of the university have been facing an economic crisis over the last eight months.

Students alleged that the university served a notice to all departments to enroll students for the new semester.

But most of them are unable to pay semester fee now as they are facing economic vulnerabilities and already lost their part-time jobs.