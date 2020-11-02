JnU students demand semester fee waiver

Jagannath University (JnU) students on Monday demanded waiver of semester fee amid the pandemic, reports UNB.
They submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor asking for an unconditional semester fee waiver as students of the university have been facing an economic crisis over the last eight months.
Students alleged that the university served a notice to all departments to enroll students for the new semester.
But most of them are unable to pay semester fee now as they are facing economic vulnerabilities and already lost their part-time jobs.
Harunur Rashid, a student of the university, said, "Many recent reports showed that 28 per cent of youths left studies to support their families amid the COVID-19. The new move of the university will force more students to drop out."
JnU vice-chancellor Mijanur Rahman said, "If the students want a waiver of semester fee, all of them need to apply to the education ministry. The university cannot waive the fee."
"If other universities, including Dhaka University, make any move in this connection, we will follow that."