JnU teachers’ association condemns appointment of SAU VC





The Jagannath University Teachers' Association has condemned the routine appointment of the registrar of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University as the vice-chancellor.

A press release signed by JnU teachers’ association president Noor Alam Abdullah and general secretary Shamima Begum on Tuesday said that such order proves that a vested quarter is trying to undermine the achievements of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and trying to destabilise the universities.

The association said the registrar is an administrative officer of the university and only a reputable educator should be the vice-chancellor of a university.

A VC is supposed to take the nation forward by imparting knowledge and leading the creation of knowledge which is not possible for an officer, the press release added.

They also said registrar Sheikh Rezaul Karim's appointment as VC clearly violates the autonomy and dignity of the university.





Registrar Rezaul was appointed as the VC of SAU on Sunday which drew flack from different quarters.



Demanding immediate revocation of the appointment, the JnU teachers' association called for immediate appointment of professors in all public universities of Bangladesh, including Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, to fill the vacancies of VC, Pro-VC and treasurer posts.