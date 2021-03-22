JnU teachers demand VC to be appointed from among uni profs

The teachers of Jagannath University (JnU) have demanded that the vice-chancellor b appointed from among the professors of the university.

This demand was made in a press release signed by Noore Alam, president of Jagannath University Teachers' Association and Shamima Begum, the general secretary of the association.

"Currently, Jagannath University does not have a regular vice-chancellor. In the interests of overall development, including education at the university, we demand the government appoint a vice-chancellor from among the professors of Jagannath University,” the statement said.