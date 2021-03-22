Education

JnU teachers demand VC to be appointed from among uni profs

Jagannath University
The teachers of Jagannath University (JnU) have demanded that the vice-chancellor b appointed from among the professors of the university.

This demand was made in a press release signed by Noore Alam, president of Jagannath University Teachers' Association and Shamima Begum, the general secretary of the association.

"Currently, Jagannath University does not have a regular vice-chancellor. In the interests of overall development, including education at the university, we demand the government appoint a vice-chancellor from among the professors of Jagannath University,” the statement said.

Noore Alam, president of the association, said, "Currently, there are 108 professors in the university. There are 26 grade-1 professors. Many of them have held many important government positions. They have enough competence and qualifications to serve as the vice-chancellor of the university.”

According to the university sources, the government appointed Mizanur Rahman, the then treasurer and a professor of marketing department of Dhaka University (DU), as the fourth vice-chancellor of the university on 19 March 2013. In 2016, he was re-appointed as the vice chancellor for a second term.

The tenure of his second term ended last Friday. Under the University Act, Kamaluddin Ahmed, treasurer of the university, has been appointed as the acting vice-chancellor until the next vice-chancellor is appointed.

