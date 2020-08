This year’s examinations of Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The education ministry disclosed the decision on Thursday.

Earlier, the government had scrapped this year’s primary and Ebtedaye examinations on the same grounds.

Nearly 2.5 million students were set for the JSC-JDC examinations this year.