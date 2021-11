The honours first year admission test of Jahangirnagar University (JU) for the 2020-2021 academic session has begun on Tuesday.

The test started at around 9:00 am by holding ‘D’ unit exam will continue till 5:00 pm. The admission test was held in 5 shifts where around 7000 students participated in each shift.

Strict hygiene rules are maintained in all of the centres. This year, the JU authorities cut the marks and time short considering the pandemic situation.