JU celebrates golden jubilee

Jahangirnagar University (JU) celebrated its glorious 50th founding anniversary at the university campus in Savar, Dhaka on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Marking the day, the JU authorities have taken various online based programmes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The daylong programme was inaugurated by hoisting the national flag and JU flag and releasing balloons in front of the Business Studies faculty around 10.30am.

JU vice chancellor professor Farzana Islam inaugurated the event through a videoconference in the morning.