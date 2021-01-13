JU celebrates golden jubilee

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Jahangirnagar University (JU) celebrated its glorious 50th founding anniversary at the university campus in Savar, Dhaka on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Marking the day, the JU authorities have taken various online based programmes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The daylong programme was inaugurated by hoisting the national flag and JU flag and releasing balloons in front of the Business Studies faculty around 10.30am.

JU vice chancellor professor Farzana Islam inaugurated the event through a videoconference in the morning.

Advertisement

Later, a virtual reminiscing programme was held with the vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellors, former and current teachers and students of the university. At the programme, teachers and students recalled their memories of the campus life.

A virtual cultural programme jointly organised by Student Welfare and Counselling Centre and Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of the university was held around 6.30pm.

The entire university campus has been illuminated with colourful lights marking the day.

Jahangirnagar University was founded on 20 August 1970. It formally began its academic activities as a residential university on 12 January 1971, with four departments, 21 teachers, 150 students, and three residential halls.

More News

UNICEF asks countries to open schools

UNICEF asks countries to open schools

DU affiliated 7 colleges: Postgraduate exam routine published

DU affiliated 7 colleges: Postgraduate exam routine published

HSC results within 28 January: Cabinet secretary

Students celebrate HSC results

UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities

UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities