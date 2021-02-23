JU students call off demo but won’t leave halls

Agitated students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have called off their demonstration till Wednesday.

Students announced this decision on Tuesday noon at the university’s transport terminal.

However they said, they won’t leave the dormitories out until the situation turns normalcy.

JU students have been staying at the university’s dormitories breaching the rules of the universities.

The university’s proctorial team and the hall administration asked them twice on Monday to leave halls. But the students did not budge.

Noshin Adibam, a student of Drama and Dramatics department of 45th batch, told newsmen that the university administration had filed a lawsuit regarding the brutal attack on the students by nearby villagers.

They (university) sought time from us to process the case that is why the demonstration has been called off, she added.