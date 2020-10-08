JU students demand death sentence of rapists­­­

The students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Wednesday staged demonstration on the campus protesting the cumulative swelling of rape incidents across the country and demanding capital punishment for rapists.
Students of different departments and institutes formed a human chain on the central Shaheed Minar premises at the university Wednesday afternoon, protesting rape, murder and violence against women.
Later, they also brought out a procession from the central Shaheed Minar that ended at the main gate of the university. They chanted anti-rape slogan during the protest rally and carried placards demanding capital punishment to the rapists.
Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit organised a candle-light vigil in the evening, protesting the rape incidents across the country.