JU students stage demonstration demanding completion of exams

The third-year students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) Tuesday demonstrated on the campus demanding completion of their final examinations which was postponed earlier amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 50 students of various departments under the academic session of 2016-2017 (46th batch) formed a human chain in front of the university’s new administrative building issuing the demand around 11.30am.

The demonstrating students of the programme urged the authorities to formulate suitable initiatives to hold their final examinations by 31 March.

While addressing the human chain, Shahin Alam, a student of Botany department, said the students under the session will be lagging behind the competitive job examinations as the graduation period is prolonging.

The JU authorities are waiting for the pandemic to go while other universities have taken decisions to hold such examinations physically, he added.