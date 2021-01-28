KU withdraws suspension of 2 students

Khulna University (KU) on Thursday removed the suspension of two students.
The students who got their studentship back were history department's Inamul Hossain and Bangla department's Mobarak Hossain Noman.
Earlier, they went on hunger strike protesting the withdrawal of their suspension.
However, the students broke their strike on January 26 as the university had assured them of meeting their demand.
Earlier on 31 December, KU suspended Inamul and Mobarak on the charge of violating university rules during a protest.
Also, the university syndicate decided to sack Bangla Discipline Assistant professor Abul Fazal, Bangla Discipline Lecturer Shakila Alam and History and Civilization Discipline Lecturer Hoymonty Shukla Kabery allegedly for supporting students who waged a movement for lowering tuition fees, improving health service facilities, and solving accommodation crisis.
The university's decisions sparked fresh protests at the institution.
Meanwhile, University Teachers' Network, a platform of public and private university teachers, held a protest rally on Thursday, demanding the immediate removal of termination of three Khulna University (KU) teachers.