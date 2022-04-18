Lab worth Tk 60m installed before getting approval

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University authorities have constructed a laboratory worth Tk 60 million even before getting any approval for the relevant department or syllabus, a probe body of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has found.

The UGC, a regulatory body of the universities, in its investigation has also found the university authorities don't even know when they will get the required approval.

However, they have already cleared the payment of the contracting farm for the installation of the laboratory, the UGC said.

According to the UGC probe committee, the rented building of the university does not have the infrastructural facilities to start the concerned department or programme.

Despite that, a ‘big data lab’ has been set up at a cost of Tk 59.46 million. This project has benefited a company ‘very close’ to the university authorities.