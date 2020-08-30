'Learning pods': The magic words as kids return to school in US

As parents across the United States come to terms with remote learning this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, many who can afford it are opting for so-called "learning pods" to help their kids -- and themselves -- get through the school year.

The pods, also known as "pandemic pods," are popping up all over the country and consist of small groupings of children typically living in the same neighbourhood who meet at each other's homes to learn together with a tutor or teacher.

For some students, the pods -- held preferably outdoors or in a home garage -- will be full-time and follow the school curriculum. For others, they will supplement virtual learning adopted by many school districts in states where the rate of COVID-19 infections remains high.