Less than half students join online classes

Jahangirnagar University has started online classes from 12 July. An assistant professor in the university's Department of Journalism and Media Studies said he was taking classes online using the Zoom app. He said, in class for first year, 22 out of 40 students took part in the class. Of these, 10 students in this class do not have the device for joining classes online. Only 32 out of 44 students were taking the classes in third year while 20 out of 28 students were present at the post-graduation classes. The students use mobile phone or laptop to join the online classes.

This is more or less the case with online classes in government and autonomous universities. About half of the students in different departments are not participating in online classes.

This Prothom Alo correspondent found that at least 10 universities are taking classes online using the Zoom app. According to the teachers and students, apart from the issue of device and internet cost, many students in remote areas are also having problems with internet connection.

All universities have been closed since 17 March due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. It is not certain when these institutions will open again. In this situation, a meeting of the universities with the University Grants Commission (UGC) on 25 June decided to take online classes. Online classes have officially started at most universities since last month. However, some universities including Chittagong University and Begum Rokeya University have not yet started online classes.

The UGC has requested the universities to provide the exact list of students who do not have the financial means to purchase the device to the UGC by 25 August. Professor Dil Afroza Begum, a member of the UGC in charge of online classes, told Prothom Alo that the two universities had given the list of students who cannot afford devices to take part in online classes. Apart from this, discussions are also underway to make the internet cost for students easily available.