Application, registration fees of Class XI, technical, diploma thru bKash

Admission related fees of class XI, Technical and Diploma for 2022-23 session can be paid through bKash conveniently. The first phase of application of all education boards is already over, said a press release.

The students, selected in the first phase, will need to confirm their admission by paying the registration fee through bKash in between 1 January to 8 January.

Besides, the application and registration fees of 2 and 3 phases can also be paid through bKash.