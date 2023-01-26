Dhaka University punishes 114 students on various charges

DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani confirmed the matter saying that the decision will come into force after being passed by the syndicate.

The expelled student is Jim Najmul of Masterda Surja Sen Hall of the university. He has been permanently expelled for eve-teasing as the allegation brought against him was proved, the proctor said.

Besides, a total of 113 students were suspended for different periods on account of using unfair means in examinations, eve-teasing, behaviour contradictory to university rules, and for taking drugs.