Madrasah education activities since 1978 get legal protection

Parliament on Thursday passed the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board Bill, 2020, replacing a 1978 ordinance in this regard.

In December last, the cabinet approved the bill in principle bringing some amendments to the existing Madrasah Education Ordinance, 1978 as the Supreme Court declared all the laws made during military regimes illegal.

Education minister Dipu Moni moved the Bill on Thursday and it was passed by voice vote.

According to Article 28 of the proposed law, there will be (legal) protection of the activities the Madrasah Education has so far done since 1978.