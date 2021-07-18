Masterclass on Science and Art of Storytelling held at ULAB

The opening speech was made by the head of the Department of Media Studies and Journalism at ULAB, Jude William Genilo. The program was conducted by the assistant professor of the department, Kabil Khan.
The speakers discussed the techniques needed to create a visual story and how to make a video acceptable to the viewers. The psychological issues of the viewer, why a viewer will watch a video, how a story moves the viewer – all of these were discussed by Len Clark. Mike Castellucci discussed story art. He spoke about how to do journalism from any part of the world with a mobile phone.
Assistant professor of media studies and journalism, Kabil Khan, said, "About 80 participants from home and abroad were present in the master class. Earlier, 157 participants registered to join in this master class. Most of the participants were from Bangladesh and students of mass communication and journalism of various public and private universities. Some university teachers and journalists also participated in the program. Apart from Bangladesh, several people from Sri Lanka and Vietnam have participated in the program held on the Zoom platform.”
The organisers said, ‘The digital transformation training program will include masterclasses, seminars, webinars, workshops and boot camps where trainers and speakers from across the country and abroad will join.”