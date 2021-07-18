Masterclass on Science and Art of Storytelling held at ULAB

The first masterclass was held as part of the Digital Transformation Training Program at the initiative of the Department of Media Studies and Journalism, University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh (ULAB). The speakers of this masterclass were Len Clark, instructor at Notre Dame University, United States, and Mike Castellucci, mobile journalism expert.

The one-hour masterclass, entitled ‘The Science and Art of Storytelling,’ was held on Friday, 16 July at 8:00 pm.