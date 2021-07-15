The Digital Transformation Training Program of the Department of Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is going to organise a masterclass on 'The Science and Art of Storytelling', said a press release.

The masterclass will be held on 16 July on the Zoom platform. Renowned digital journalism expert Len Clark will be the speaker in this masterclass. He is an instructor at the University of Notre Dame in the United States and co-founder of the ‘Create With Mobile’ which is a global journalism education project.

Meanwhile, ULAB will kick off the Digital Transformation Training Program, an innovative initiative of ULAB's Department of Media Studies and Journalism.