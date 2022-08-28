Concern over behaviour of school students

In another incident, a ninth grade student misbehaved with a fifth grader in a way which cannot be published. Therefore, the school authority had no other way than stopping him from coming to school for six months. He will be allowed to attend the annual examination only. However, the notice regarding this was not published online.

Asked about this, Nurjahan Begum, principal of Rajshahi Collegiate School and College told Prothom Alo, “Similar punitive measures were taken against some of the students of this school in the past as well. In all, these sorts of actions have been taken against a total of 12 students of this school.”

“Already the children lack in academic norms due to the coronavirus pandemic and the teachers are not allowed to physically punish the students either. Therefore, they are becoming reckless. No student can now be punished physically, no matter how badly he behaves. The behavioural changes are evident among the students of all the schools."