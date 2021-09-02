Meeting on reopening educational institutions Sunday

Earlier, on 26 August, the government extended the closure of secondary and higher secondary-level educational institutions until 11 September.

The government shut the educational institutions on 17 March, 2020 after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on 8 March and later the closure was extended several times.

Preparations for reopening

On 24 August, state minister for primary and mass education Zakir Hossain said schools, which remained closed since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be reopened after receiving directives from the highest level of the government.

“We can’t reopen the schools suddenly. We have taken all-out preparations, and if the Prime Minister orders us today we’re ready to reopen the schools tomorrow,” he told reporters.