Miller greets Bangladeshi students graduated in English Access Progrmme

Prothom Alo English Desk
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller has congratulated the 76 latest graduates of the US State Department-funded English Access Microscholarship Programme, reports BSS.

He praised the 38 young women and 38 young men from local madrasahs and public schools in Rajshahi and Chattogram for their hard work in completing the programme during the pandemic, said a US embassy press release on Wednesday.

“Since its inception, the Access programme continues to provide students around the world with a life changing opportunity to achieve their dreams,” ambassador Miller said on Tuesday evening.

The Access programme is one of US Embassy, Dhaka’s many initiatives to strengthen and expand people-to-people ties and educational linkages between the United States and Bangladesh, enhance the quality of education locally, and empower Bangladeshi youth through innovative learning opportunities.

Currently, 200 students are virtually participating in Access programmes in Dhaka, Sylhet, and Chattogram

Since it began in 2004, 1,336 Bangladeshi students have successfully completed the programme, said the release.

