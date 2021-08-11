Miller greets Bangladeshi students graduated in English Access Progrmme

“Since its inception, the Access programme continues to provide students around the world with a life changing opportunity to achieve their dreams,” ambassador Miller said on Tuesday evening.
The Access programme is one of US Embassy, Dhaka’s many initiatives to strengthen and expand people-to-people ties and educational linkages between the United States and Bangladesh, enhance the quality of education locally, and empower Bangladeshi youth through innovative learning opportunities.
Currently, 200 students are virtually participating in Access programmes in Dhaka, Sylhet, and Chattogram
Since it began in 2004, 1,336 Bangladeshi students have successfully completed the programme, said the release.