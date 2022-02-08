Monash admission information session Thursday

At the event, expert education counsellors will guide students with necessary briefings and advice to secure their luck according to their own preferences.
The programme will be an opportunity for the participants to fulfil their dream of reaching out to globally 40th ranked Monash University.
Students can start with a guaranteed 70 per cent of lesser tuition fee compared to the Australian fee for their Monash University Foundation Year and Monash University 1st Year Degree equivalent programme at the UCB in Dhaka after their O/A/AS/HSC Year 1/HSC and continue to their desired destination after completion.
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) is the exclusive partner of Monash College in Australia and is the only Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh.
Students studying the Monash College Programme at the UCB campus have done exceptionally well in exams assessed by Monash College.
Naier Ahmed, one of the campus ambassadors, said, “I recommend the UCB because the Monash University Foundation Year Study after O Levels saves a year and puts a student in a top university like Monash.”
Another campus ambassador Shakila Sultana said, “The UCB has provided me with an excellent opportunity to be a part of a world-renowned university like Monash. I have completed my A levels from DPS STS School and I am currently studying Monash University 1st Year equivalent degree at the UCB. I am excited to start my Monash journey here in Dhaka.”
Jamal Uddin Jamy, head of enrolment at UCB, said they are excited to bring this opportunity for the Bangladeshi students.
“The rank of Monash is so high globally for a reason, and it’s truly a golden opportunity for Bengali students who can now start their Monash degree right here in Bangladesh. I wish I had this opportunity during my days,” said Amid Hossain Chowdhury, head of marketing at UCB, who is also a Monash Alumni.