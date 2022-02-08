Monash admission information session Thursday

At the event, expert education counsellors will guide students with necessary briefings and advice to secure their luck according to their own preferences.

The programme will be an opportunity for the participants to fulfil their dream of reaching out to globally 40th ranked Monash University.

Students can start with a guaranteed 70 per cent of lesser tuition fee compared to the Australian fee for their Monash University Foundation Year and Monash University 1st Year Degree equivalent programme at the UCB in Dhaka after their O/A/AS/HSC Year 1/HSC and continue to their desired destination after completion.