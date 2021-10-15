Monash College Diploma (MCD) orientation at Universal College Bangladesh

UCB is also offering Foundation Year. Monash University Foundation Year Orientation was held on 1 September 2021, for its first batch. Students of the first batch have already started attending classes from 7 September.

Dr. Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, Group CEO, UCB, said, “I welcome all the students who have enrolled for Monash College Diploma (MCD) program. One thing I can assure you is that this is the beginning of a new and exhilarating journey of life, which will take all of you to the path of future success.”

Prof. Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, Dean of Academic Affairs, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), said, “I congratulate everyone present here for being a part of this historic journey. The students at UCB will not only get the opportunity to learn from highly-qualified teachers, but it will also open up many doors for the learners in the foreign universities including Monash College Australia.”

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) is the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia, which is a world top-100 ranked university (QS 2022 rankings). Students can now jumpstart their journey to a degree at Monash University immediately after their O/AS/A/HSC levels by joining Monash College programmes right here in Bangladesh at UCB. Students will receive the same global academic curriculum, a guaranteed entry to Monash University (provided entry requirements are met), and avail of extremely cost-effective tuition fees.