Monash College Diploma (MCD) orientation at Universal College Bangladesh

Dr. Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, Chief Executive Officer, STS Group; Prof. Sarwar Ahmed, Ph.D., Dean of Academic Affairs, UCB; Shafik Waes, Manager of Academic Administration, UCB; Mostafizur Rahman Mridha, Head of IT, UCB; Habiba Kibria, Lecturer, UCB and Samia Afroz, Lecturer, UCB were present at the event. They welcomed the students and explained different issues, such as an overview on academic integrity and academic misconduct, MCD policies, and essential academic tools necessary for the MCD programme.
Monash College Diploma (MCD) is equivalent to 1st year of Monash University. Students who will be completing this programme at Universal College Bangladesh can jumpstart their study in the 2nd year of Monash University upon fulfilling the entry requirement of Monash University with all the credits transferred. Students completing this diploma will also have the scope to transfer their credit to other universities.
UCB is also offering Foundation Year. Monash University Foundation Year Orientation was held on 1 September 2021, for its first batch. Students of the first batch have already started attending classes from 7 September.
Dr. Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, Group CEO, UCB, said, “I welcome all the students who have enrolled for Monash College Diploma (MCD) program. One thing I can assure you is that this is the beginning of a new and exhilarating journey of life, which will take all of you to the path of future success.”
Prof. Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, Dean of Academic Affairs, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), said, “I congratulate everyone present here for being a part of this historic journey. The students at UCB will not only get the opportunity to learn from highly-qualified teachers, but it will also open up many doors for the learners in the foreign universities including Monash College Australia.”
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) is the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia, which is a world top-100 ranked university (QS 2022 rankings). Students can now jumpstart their journey to a degree at Monash University immediately after their O/AS/A/HSC levels by joining Monash College programmes right here in Bangladesh at UCB. Students will receive the same global academic curriculum, a guaranteed entry to Monash University (provided entry requirements are met), and avail of extremely cost-effective tuition fees.