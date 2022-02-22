Monash College Diploma orientation held

Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, chief executive officer, Universal College Bangladesh, professor Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, dean of Academic Affairs, UCB; Amid Hossain Chowdhury, head of marketing, Jamal Uddin Jamy, head of enrolment, Shafik Waes, manager (academic administration) and other faculty members were present at the event.
At the event, students were briefed on the guidelines related to MCD program other details related to academic integrity and misconduct and essential academic tools.
Upon fulfilling the entry requirements of Monash University, students completing the MCD from Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) will be eligible to study the 2nd year at Monash University with all credits transferred. Students can also transfer their credit to other universities in light with the rules of the respective university.
Professor Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, dean of academic affairs, UCB, welcome the students to the Monash College Diploma programme.
“Students will be taught under the guidance of highly-qualified teachers and this gives you an excellent opportunity to jumpstart your journey to a degree at Monash University Australia or Malaysia” he said
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) offers students an opportunity to begin their journey to a degree at Monash University, a world top-100 ranked university, immediately after their O/AS/A/HSC levels by joining Monash College programs offered at extremely cost-effective tuition fees right here in Bangladesh at UCB.