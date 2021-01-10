Moniruzzaman achieves highest recognition of Rover Scout training

Jagannath University Rover Scout Group secretary has received the highest recognition of Bangladesh Scouts training. Professor Moniruzzaman Khandaker of the university's Botany department received the Four Beads (Leader Trainer) Award for Bangladesh Scouts training, said a press release of the university on Sunday.



The university's Rover Scouts group announced the achievement in an official letter last week. Professor Moniruzzaman participated in the APR CLT course in the Philippines as a prerequisite for the Four Beads Award. He was recognised as the first leader trainer among the public universities of Bangladesh.



