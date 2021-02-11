National University degree exams begin Saturday

The second year’s degree (pass) and certificate courses’ examinations of academic year 2019 under National University (NU) will begin on Saturday (13 February).

The examinations will start at 2pm everyday (except Friday and public holiday) simultaneously across the country, said a NU press release Wednesday.

A total of 190,488 students from 1,877 colleges will take part in the exams at 702 centres across the country, which will continue until 23 March.

All kinds of preparations have been taken to hold the exams in a smooth way, the release said, adding that a control room has been launched at the National University campus in Gazipur in this regard.