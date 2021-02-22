National university exams postponed

Following the announcement by education minister Dipu Moni, the National University authorities have decided to postpone their ongoing examinations until further notice.
Harun-ur-Rashid, the vice-chancellor (VC) of the National University, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Monday night. He said the decision was made after consulting with the education minister.
According to the public relations department of the university, various examinations including undergraduate (honors), undergraduate (pass) and postgraduate examinations were ongoing under the National University.
Earlier, at 2.15 pm education minister Dipu Moni told at a press conference that the classroom activity will resume after the Eid-ul-fitr from 24 May in government, autonomous and private universities of the country.
Before that, the residential halls will open on 17 May. However, residential students must administer the coronavirus vaccine before returning to halls and there will be no test before opening.
The decision of the universities which had announced to hold examinations and open halls will also be canceled. Meanwhile the online classes will continue.