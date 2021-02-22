National university exams postponed

Following the announcement by education minister Dipu Moni, the National University authorities have decided to postpone their ongoing examinations until further notice.

Harun-ur-Rashid, the vice-chancellor (VC) of the National University, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Monday night. He said the decision was made after consulting with the education minister.

According to the public relations department of the university, various examinations including undergraduate (honors), undergraduate (pass) and postgraduate examinations were ongoing under the National University.