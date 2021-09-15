New curricula: Implementation to be a 'big challenge'

Bringing about a change in the evaluation of students, a new curriculum is going to be implemented from pre-primary to the higher secondary level.

Stakeholders view the initiative positively. They, however, said it will be a big challenge as to how the new curriculum can be implemented in the existing education system across the country.

People related to the education said teachers will play the key role to implement the new curricula which is being formulated to make the education time befitting. But the number of teachers is less against the students so far in the country.