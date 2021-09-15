New curricula: Implementation to be a 'big challenge'

There are many good sides in the new curriculum. The advice of educationists and findings of different researches have been included. Teachers have to be trained up to implement the new curriculum. Institutional capacity has to be increased.
Moreover, the majority portion of teachers are not efficient enough to deliver lecture. So an emphasis has to be given to increase the number of teachers and their efficiency. At the same time, institutional capacity has to be increased.
The government on Monday approved the new curriculum which will bring about massive change in the education system from the pre-primary to the higher secondary level.
There will be no public examinations before Class X as per the new curricula. From class XI, students are allowed to choose what disciplines--Science, Humanities and Business--they would pursue for higher study.
Students will have to study 10 common subjects from Class VI to X. There will be no examinations for students up to Class III. Instead, they will be evaluated in the school.
Students of remaining classes in the primary, secondary and higher secondary level will be evaluated through class learning and examinations.
The new curriculum will be introduced on pilot basis from the next year. It will be implemented in phases from 2023. Poet, writer and journalist Abul Momen has long been working to improve the quality of education.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said it is positive to evaluate students through learning in the classes as per the new curriculum.
"We have to gradually follow the system. The number of students has to be increased. It would be good if one teacher is engaged against 30 students. Along with adding different facilities, teachers will be required to train up," he said.
According to Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics, Education, there are 129,258 primary schools including government-run, kindergartens and NGO-run. About 20 million students study in these institutions. Of them, 356,366 teachers teach at 65,620 government primary schools while the number of students is 141,00,445.
There is one teacher against 39 students in government primary schools on an average.
There are 103,49,323 students in 20,600 secondary schools. There are 246,845 teachers in these schools. So there is one teacher against 42 students. There are 43,85,210 students in 4,551 colleges. The number of teacher is 127,767.
In the new curriculum, evaluation will be carried out in the classroom on weekly, fortnight and monthly basis throughout the year.
The evaluation, which is conducted through first term, second term or half-yearly and annual examinations, is called overall assessment.
But more qualified and skilled teachers are needed for continuous assessment.
Dhaka University Education and Research Institute professor Mohammad Tarique Ahsan was involved in formulating new curriculum.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said it is true there is a challenge in implementing the new curriculum. These recommendations have been made to build up capacity of teachers.
Sources said directions have been given to introduce teaching guide and training programmes across the country to launch new curriculum on pilot basis from the next year.
NCTB member professor Md Mashiuzzaman said the type of training needed the teacher will be imparted.
Earlier, the education policy was formulated and creative method was introduced in the education system. But those could not be implemented properly.
Although the national education policy was formulated in 2010, many important topics have not been implemented yet.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, former caretaker government advisor on the primary and mass education, Rasheda K Chowdhury, on Tuesday said, "There are many good sides in the new curriculum. The advice of educationists and findings of different researches have been included. Teachers have to be trained up to implement the new curriculum. Institutional capacity has to be increased."
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.