No decision yet on reopening of primary schools, says ministry

The primary and mass education ministry is yet to take any decision on reopening of schools but headmasters of all schools have been informed about the instructions to be taken before resuming academic activities, reports BSS.
“No environment is created to reopen schools . . . no decision has been taken in this regard till now. But headmasters of the schools have been informed about the instructions they have to take prior to reopening of schools,” senior primary and mass education secretary Md Akram-Al-Hossain told reporters at his secretariat office here Wednesday.
Mentioning the ministry’s decision to keep all schools across the country closed until 3 October, the senior secretary said still there is long time.
Headmasters of schools have been informed about which instruction they have to follow before reopening of schools, he said, adding that the headmasters will take steps to clean schools and ensure hand-washing facilities and wearing of mask by pupils.
On 8 August, the primary and mass education ministry sent a set of guidelines on the reopening of primary schools in line with the health safety rules amid the coronavirus to the Directorate of Primary Education on Tuesday for distribution among the schools.
The directorate has been asked to make a presentation of draft posters, leaflets and other materials on the steps taken as part of the preparations.
All educational institutions across the country remain closed since March 17 following the outbreak of the lethal coronavirus.