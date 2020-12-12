Non-govt secondary school admission thru lottery on 5 conditions

The conditions to be followed by the secondary schools for admission are, the lottery will be conducted through Facebook live or directly through any other social media platform in order to avoid crowds during the coronavirus situation. In order to ensure transparency and accountability of the lottery process, representatives of the government’s admission supervision and monitoring committee and the school admission conducting committee, guardian representatives, representatives of the managing committee, and teacher representatives must be present. The admission supervision and monitoring committee must be informed once the date of the lottery is fixed. The lottery must be conducted in keeping with health and hygiene protocol and maintaining social distance. And, above all, it must be ensured that the process of selecting students through lottery is above question.

Earlier, on Friday, the secondary and higher education directorate issued a notice for admission to government secondary schools for the academic year 2021. Applications for admission to government secondary schools in Dhaka and the rest of the country will commence from 15 December and continue till 27 December. Due to coronavirus, no admission forms will be distributed his time. These applications can only be made online (http://gsa.teletalk.com.bd). The students will be selected online through lottery on 30 December.