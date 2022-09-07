British HC congratulates 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh

Chevening Scholarships are the UK government’s global scholarships programme. Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. The programme brings together leaders from more than 160 countries and territories, creating networks, friendships, and shared memories and missions that span the world.

The Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them do that.

The award offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of academic, professional, and cultural experiences.