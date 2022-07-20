ULAB literary salon's third session to be held on 23 July

Noted editors and writers Rifat Munim (former Literary Editor at Dhaka Tribune) and Sohana Manzoor (literary editor at The Daily Star and associate professor of English, ULAB) will lead the conversation with other writers, including several contributors to these volumes. They will discuss their work, this vibrant literary art form, and the ever-enriching context of Bangladesh.
All three collections will be available for display and sale of signed copies at the venue. ULAB literary Salon is open to all.
The Lit Salon is an initiative of the Department of English and Humanities at ULAB. The Lit Salon is a first of its kind literary platform in Dhaka to bring together writers, readers and publishers from Bangladesh and elsewhere in South Asia in an informal, engaging setting.