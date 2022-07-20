ULAB literary salon's third session to be held on 23 July

The English and Humanities department of University of Liberal Arts (ULAB) will organise the third session of ULAB literary salon on 23 July at ULAB research building auditorium in Dhanmondi, said a press release.

The third ULAB literary salon will acknowledge Bangladesh’s passion for short stories by showcasing three remarkable recent collections: When the Mango Tree Blossomed (edited by Niaz Zaman), Our Many Longings (edited by Sohana Manzoor) and Golden Bangladesh at 50 (edited by Shazia Omar).