ULAB literary salon's third session to be held on 23 July

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The English and Humanities department of University of Liberal Arts (ULAB) will organise the third session of ULAB literary salon on 23 July at ULAB research building auditorium in Dhanmondi, said a press release.

The third ULAB literary salon will acknowledge Bangladesh’s passion for short stories by showcasing three remarkable recent collections: When the Mango Tree Blossomed (edited by Niaz Zaman), Our Many Longings (edited by Sohana Manzoor) and Golden Bangladesh at 50 (edited by Shazia Omar).

Noted editors and writers Rifat Munim (former Literary Editor at Dhaka Tribune) and Sohana Manzoor (literary editor at The Daily Star and associate professor of English, ULAB) will lead the conversation with other writers, including several contributors to these volumes. They will discuss their work, this vibrant literary art form, and the ever-enriching context of Bangladesh.

All three collections will be available for display and sale of signed copies at the venue. ULAB literary Salon is open to all.

The Lit Salon is an initiative of the Department of English and Humanities at ULAB. The Lit Salon is a first of its kind literary platform in Dhaka to bring together writers, readers and publishers from Bangladesh and elsewhere in South Asia in an informal, engaging setting.

