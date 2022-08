The government has decided to introduce two-day weekend in all the educational institutions in a bid to save energy.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam disclosed this at a press conference held at the secretariat on Monday. When asked, the cabinet secretary said the education ministry will fix the days of weekend.

Earlier, the decision was taken at a regular cabinet meeting presided over by prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The prime minister joined the meeting virtually from Gonobhaban.