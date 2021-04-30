Online registration of JU admission starts on 1 Jun

The preliminary online registration for honours first-year admission test under academic session 2020-21 of Jahangirnagar University (JU) will start from 1 June and will continue till 15 June, reports BSS.

The Central Admission Test Management Committee of the university took the decision through a virtual meeting held on Thursday.

Deputy Registrar of the university Abu Hasan confirmed it Friday.

The preliminary application fee has been fixed at Tk 55. Of these, final application will be taken on the basis of GPA obtained in Higher Secondary or equivalent examinations, he said.

After completion of the scrutinising process of the preliminary application, the qualified students have to submit the final application.