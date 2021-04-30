Online registration of JU admission starts on 1 Jun

The preliminary online registration for honours first-year admission test under academic session 2020-21 of Jahangirnagar University (JU) will start from 1 June and will continue till 15 June, reports BSS.
The Central Admission Test Management Committee of the university took the decision through a virtual meeting held on Thursday.
Deputy Registrar of the university Abu Hasan confirmed it Friday.
The preliminary application fee has been fixed at Tk 55. Of these, final application will be taken on the basis of GPA obtained in Higher Secondary or equivalent examinations, he said.
After completion of the scrutinising process of the preliminary application, the qualified students have to submit the final application.
The first phase of the final application will continue from 24 to 29 June and the second phase will continue from 1 to 7 July.
“No date has been fixed yet due to the pandemic. After taking the application form, the test will be taken after monitoring the pandemic condition. Shift based tests will be taken as before. A total of 4,500 candidates will be able to take part in each shift following the hygiene rules,” Abu Hasan said.
The fee for A, B, C and D units has been fixed at Tk 1,100. Besides, the fee for other institutes has been fixed at Tk 700.
Details of the admission tests, registration procedure, fee, eligibility are available on university website ju-admission.org