Bangladeshi students accorded reception in Turkey

Besides, expatriate Bangladeshis living in different cities of the country attended the gathering.
At the beginning of the programme, recitation from the Holy Quran and special prayers were offered.
The ambassador paid tribute to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He called upon the students present at the felicitation ceremony to contribute to the ongoing development process of the country by honouring the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the War of Liberation in 1971.
A raffle draw was held at the end of the programme where seven winners were gifted laptops, mobiles and electronics materials.