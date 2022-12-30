JAAGO and Asia Foundation promote safe internet for students

JAAGO Foundation, in collaboration with The Asia Foundation, promoted the use of safe internet among children and increased the understanding of digital and blended education of the students along with their parents. It created firsthand access to more than 2500 students and 2500 parents to a virtual learning application which was supported as a vital ICT tool for the learning process. The project encompassed the districts of Rajshahi, Khulna, Chittagong, Cumilla, and Barisal. Given the socioeconomic circumstances, these regions had relatively better access to smartphones and the internet, making it ideal for this initiative. A total of 250 young volunteers from these 5 different districts directly worked for the implementation of the activities in 25 schools. The project activities created a secure online environment and improved the grade-wise reading competency of the students through a storytelling approach.

The volunteers travelled to the selected schools and read aloud stories from the learning application to the students in different sessions to raise awareness of internet safety and promote productive screen time. More than 2500 students and 2500 parents were introduced and sensitised to the necessary guidelines and information about the app and its practical usage. Youth volunteers guided the students to download the app on their parents' phones with necessary instruction leaflets. At the end of the session, the participants were given some fun activities to do with a week’s deadline. The respective youth volunteers revisited the schools every 4 weeks to follow up with the students to get updates on the activities. This is so students and parents can again be made aware of the importance of reading and storytelling through the learning app Let’s Read.