JAAGO and Asia Foundation promote safe internet for students

One of the parents shared, "Since my child started using the 'Let's Read' app, I've noticed a significant improvement in their reading skills. They used to spend hours on their phone playing mindless games, but now they are keen to seek out new stories and books to read on the app. It's been such a blessing to see my child grow and learn through the joy of reading."
Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj, the country representative of The Asia Foundation, said, “The Asia Foundation believes children need books with characters, themes, and settings that reflect and affirm their lives and provide opportunities to explore the world. To create curious and educated readers for a thriving Bangladesh, children should have access to quality books. Through this initiative, The Asia Foundation, in partnership with JAAGO introduced the Let’s Read initiative to parents, teachers, and Community people, where children have a great opportunity to explore books for free. Every book can be downloaded and printed for offline use."
Founder and executive director of JAAGO Foundation, Korvi Rakshand, said, “Let’s Read Together is an initiative designed to allow our children to be aware of safe internet usage and productive screen time. They can find a wide variety of e-books filled with stories, colourful pictures, attractive characters and themes related to their lives. JAAGO Foundation, in collaboration with The Asia Foundation, initiated this movement to create inclusive opportunities for the children, including their parents and the community members directly in the process. I hope it benefits all who need it.”
A teacher from a school in Rajshahi said, "As a teacher, I have seen firsthand the positive impact the 'Let's Read' app has had on my students. They are more engaged in class discussions and able to comprehend and analyse texts at a higher level, and I can't recommend it enough for any child looking to improve their reading skills and love of literature."
Nadia, a school student from Barishal, said, "I love the 'Let's Read' app! It's so much fun to explore all the different stories and characters. I never knew reading could be so exciting!"