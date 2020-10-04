Pandemic lays bare inequalities in Brazil's schools

Like many parents, Cinthia Pergola, a social worker and single mom in Sao Paulo, has been scrambling to continue her kids' education, all while working her day job, cooking meals and cleaning the apartment they share with another family.

But, she says, her eight-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son are not learning much in the online version of public school.

"I'm thinking of it as a sabbatical, a year for us to spend time together," she told AFP.

"But as for learning, it's a failure."

Still, she considers her working-class family lucky, she said, as her son studied on their well-loved MacBook.

"We have a computer, a cell phone. Lots of families don't even have internet," she said.