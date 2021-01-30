Passed 100pc, huge jump in number of GPA 5 holders

All of the candidates have passed the HSC and equivalent exams of 2020 as the authorities could not take exams due to the novel coronavirus situation in the country.
The number of candidates was 13,67,377. Among them, 161,807 students (11.83 per cent) have got GPA 5. This is a huge jump from the previous year. In 2019, a total of 47,286 students got GPA 5, which was 3.54 per cent of total students.
The government on Saturday morning published the results prepared based on the results of SSC and JSC and equivalent exams.
Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the result publication initiative virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence. Education minister Dipu Moni, deputy education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, education ministry secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, and chairmen of various education boards joined the prime minister from International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha around 10:30am.
Education minister Dipu Moni received the results from education board chairmen on behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The results were published after coordinating 75 per cent of the SSC and 25 per cent from the JSC and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) results, said education minister Dipu Moni recently.
The cabinet earlier approved a draft bill for an amendment to the Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1961 allowing the education boards to publish results without holding exams amid any crisis.
Earlier in October last year, the education ministry formed a seven-member technical committee, headed by Nazmul Haque Khan, additional secretary of the ministry, to develop a method of evaluating the candidates based on their previous SSC and JSC results.
The HSC batch of 2020 will be the first batch of students who will get certificates without taking exams as it is the first time in Bangladesh history that a public exam has been cancelled.
The exams were set to be held in April last year but the authorities could not take the exams due to the coronavirus situation.