Passed 100pc, huge jump in number of GPA 5 holders

All of the candidates have passed the HSC and equivalent exams of 2020 as the authorities could not take exams due to the novel coronavirus situation in the country.

The number of candidates was 13,67,377. Among them, 161,807 students (11.83 per cent) have got GPA 5. This is a huge jump from the previous year. In 2019, a total of 47,286 students got GPA 5, which was 3.54 per cent of total students.

The government on Saturday morning published the results prepared based on the results of SSC and JSC and equivalent exams.