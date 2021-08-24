PEC exams to be held if schools reopen in Sep or Oct: State minister

When asked, the state minister said they are mulling over formulating short syllabus, which will be used in PEC examinations. If the examinations couldn’t be taken physically, results will be published through assessments of homework being given to the students as per syllabus.
“But we have preparation for taking examinations if we can open schools in September or October,” he assured.
About the roadmap of reopening school, Zakir Hossain said schools could not be opened all of a sudden.
All including prime minister, cabinet and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will have to reach a collective decision in this regard, the state minister added.