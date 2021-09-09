Post-Covid school time will be shorter

As the primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions are going to reopen from 12 September, students physically will see limited classroom activity. They will attend only two classes in their classrooms on school days. Except for the SSC and HSC examinees, students will continue their online studies and assignments.

The directorate of secondary and higher education (DSHE) director (secondary) Md Belal Hossain told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that the SSC and HSC examinees will need to attend classes on all weekdays and submit their assignment papers in-person. The students of classes 6 to 9 will come to school one day in a week and attend the remaining classes online. The primary students and younger ones will study through worksheets.

On Wednesday, the decision was conveyed at a monthly coordination meeting of upazila education officers, said a headmaster of a Dhaka-based primary school.